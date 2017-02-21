Blanche J. Watner, 88, of West Orange passed away on Feb. 7, 2017 after a brief illness.

Born July 6, 1928 in Patchogue, Long Island, Blanche grew up in Suffern, New York and graduated from Juilliard and Columbia Teachers College. She moved to West Orange 60 years ago and taught piano in her home for many years. She was also an active member of the Music Educators Association. In more recent years, she enjoyed spending time at the Margulies Senior Center at the JCC Metro West.

Mrs. Watner is predeceased by her husband Raymond of 33 years. She leaves behind her son David Watner of Boulder, Colorado, and daughters Debbie Gualtier of North Caldwell and Beth Friedman of Basking Ridge, as well as 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Donations in her memory can be made to the JCC Metro West cultural arts fund.