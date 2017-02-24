Michael J. McDonnell Sr., 80, of Glen Ridge, passed away on Tuesday February 21, 2017 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 9 AM . The funeral mass will be offered at Holy Name Church in East Orange at 10 AM . Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 PM . Please express condolences at

Born in Newark, Michael lived in Orange, and the last 52 years in Glen Ridge. He was an Army Veteran before working as a Salesman for Turco Products in Paterson for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 47 years, St. Isaac Jogues 4th degree assembly, past Grand Knight of the Bloomfield Council, former District Deputy, past Federation President of Essex County, past Chapter Chairman of New Jersey Chapter 1 of K.O.C., and the Editor of the New Jersey K.O.C. Calvacade Magazine.

Michael was the husband of Natalina (Strollo) McDonnell for 56 years; father of Lisa McDonnell-Sobek and the late Michael J. McDonnell Jr.; brother of Kathleen Painter, James McDonnell and the late Mary Anen; and grandfather of Samantha and Anthony Sobek.