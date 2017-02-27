Sophie Mozenter died peacefully at age 98 on February 11 with family members at her side. Mrs. Mozenter worked 32 years for the West Orange Board of Education. Between 1955 and 1968 she taught second grade and then special education at Pleasantdale School, as it was then called, after which she became a learning disabilities specialist, serving on the child study team.

After retirement, she worked with the League of Women Voters, helped the West Orange Police establish a 25 member volunteer domestic violence response team and served on the Mental Health Association of Essex County’s Board of Governors. She also volunteered her time with the mentally ill at the association’s Prospect House in both East Orange and Montclair. She was honored in West Orange as Women of the Year in 1999.

Her husband Paul Mozenter, who had been Director of Programs for the Disadvantaged for the NJ State Department of Education’s Vocational Division, died in 1983. Her daughter Cyrilla Mozenter, a NYC exhibiting artist; her son Gerry Mozenter, a psychiatric social worker, of Rochester, NY; and his three children Allison Mozenter Muir; Leslie Anctil; and Jonathan Mozenter; as well as five great grandchildren survive her.

Quote: I’m interested in helping people to do their best. I think of myself as a person who is able to bring out the best in others and to help them to feel dignified and appreciated.