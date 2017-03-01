Tyrell E. Wheeler, 33, of Bloomfield, passed away on Friday February 24, 2017.

on Saturday at 8:45AM . The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 89 Broad St. Bloomfield at 10 AM . Interment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 2-8 PM . Please express condolences at Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfieldat. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 89 Broad St. Bloomfield at. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will befrom. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Tyrell lived in Newark and the last 7 years in Bloomfield. He was a Detective in the Newark Police Department for the last 10 years as well as a member of the FOP. Prior to the Newark Police Department he was an Essex County Corrections Officer. He was a 2015 Valor Award recipient for his outstanding actions in the line of duty at the annual 200 Club of Essex County valor award ceremony.

Tyrell was the husband of Jenna (Schlaefer) Wheeler; father of Ariana Joi and Izabella Dawn; son of John Wheeler and the late Tonya Denise Baker; grandson of John and Sonja Wheeler; and son in law of Robert and Donna Marino Schlaefer.