Ronald E. Bohman passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral service and interment will be private. Arrangements are by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Natick, Mass., he lived in Bloomfield for the last 60 years.

He was a retired HVAC engineer for Orber Associates in Union.

He was a Navy Veteran of WWII.

Mr. Bohman was a private pilot who loved golfing, cruising and traveling to Europe, Hawaii and visiting the Jersey shore as well as Long Island Beaches.

He was the husband of Patricia McCoy Bohman, father of John Bohman and the late Barbara Mitrano, father in law of Cesare Mitrano, brother in law of James McCoy, grandfather of Nico and Lucas Mitrano, Angela Bohman and also survived by many nieces and nephews.

For those wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his memory.