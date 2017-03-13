Lucy M. Sellitto, 105, a lifelong resident of West Orange passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Visitation will be at Paul Ippolito-Dancy Memorial, 9 Smull Ave., Caldwell, on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 9:30a.m. to 10:30a.m. , immediately followed by a Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 103 South Center St., Orange, N.J. at 11 a.m. Entombment will be at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover.

A lifelong resident of West Orange, Miss Sellitto was employed by New Jersey Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator for many years before retiring. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Miss Sellitto was the loving sister of Roxy Digaetano and the late Sanita, Michael and Anthony Sellitto; cherished aunt of Anthony Sellitto Jr., Elaine Norman, Frank Digaetano Jr. and Louis DiGaetano. She is also survived by many loving great nieces and nephews.