Joseph Jonathan Liquori, 44, passed away on Saturday March 11, 2017 in West Palm Beach, FL.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 9 AM . The Funeral Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St. Bloomfield at 10 AM . Interment Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM .

Born in Bloomfield, Joseph lived in Bloomfield for most of his life and the last several years in Florida. He was a graduate of Bloomfield High School.

Joe was the loving son of William and Peggy (Beavers) Liquori; brother of Billie Lynne Liquori and her fiancée Patrick Scura, and Robert Liquori and his wife Laurie Catalano; nephew of Kathy and Gerard Cianicullo, Barbara and Sam Moschella, Jean Liquori, Veronica Brink, Sheila Hughes, Kathy Beavers and the late Robert Beavers and Inez Paxton Manning. He is also survived by many Cousins and the late Richard Brink. Joe “Puma” could be described by his friends and family as a fun loving guy, with an effervescent personality and a heart of gold. He loved the beach, fishing, and music. His laughter and buoyant sense of humor will be missed, but he will be in our memories forever.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.