Elliot Lovintz Furbert, 21, passed away at home in Bloomfield on Sunday March 12, 2017.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9 AM . The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Ave. Bloomfield at 10 AM . Interment Private. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 PM .

Born in Belleville, Elliot was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. He was a graduate of St. Thomas the Apostle Grammar School, Montclair Kimberly Academy and a student at UNC-Chapel Hill. At MKA, Elliot was the President of the Latin Club, member of the Swim Team, Track Team, Football Team, Jazz Band and also participated in Various Plays. He was also a Morehead Cain Scholar at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Elliot touched the lives of all he came into contact with. As taken from Dave Flocko, Head of Upper School at Montclair Kimberley Academy – Elliot “was, first and foremost, a true gentleman – in every sense of the word. His character was rock solid and he always had this unique way of making you feel as though you were the most important person in the room… He was a student who will be remembered for his intellectual gifts and insatiable curiosity to learn. He was an avid musician who graciously shared his talents with all who followed band and jazz band from his freshman year on. He was the truest definition of an athlete – the consummate hard worker and leader on and off the track. He made everyone around him better. What always amazed me about him was his ability to be all that, at such a high level, and to be so unassuming and unpretentious at the same time. That’s what drew people to him and will forever be seared in our memories for years to come.”

Elliot was the son of Calworth and Lora (Waltenberg) Furbert; brother of Calworth III and his wife Aziza; grandson of Nelda and Lovintz Cann, Louise Waltenberg and the late William Waltenberg; uncle of Noah and Caleb; nephew of Michele Williams and her husband Lawson, and William Waltenberg; cousin of Tamika Miranda and Lawson Williams.