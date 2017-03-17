Etta C. Guerino, 103, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at home in Brick, N.J.

on Monday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Valentine’s Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is on Sunday 2-6 p.m. Please express condolences at Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. BloomfieldatThe funeral mass will be offered at St. Valentine’s Church atInterment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation isPlease express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Etta lived in Bloomfield before moving to Brick in 2011. She worked for Prudential Insurance for 17 years before retiring in early 1970. She was involved in many activities including volunteering at Mountainside Hospital for 24 years, was a member of Prudential Retiree Association, Bloomfield Columbiettes Council 1178, Bloomfield Civic Center, September Club of St. Thomas Church, AARP of Bloomfield Chapter 1157, Wednesday Club, Watsessing Senior Club and she also served on the Board of Elections. Etta’s greatest passion was her gardening.

Etta was wife of the late Michael Guerino, mother of Judith Guerino Burdick and her husband Robert of Brick and Eileen C. Guerino of Brick, sister of Camille Baldyga, grandmother of Diane Leszczak and her husband Joseph, Stephen Burdick and his wife Lori and Scott Burdick and great grandmother of Melissa, Nicole, Joseph and Kristina. She is predeceased by 4 sisters and 1 brother.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the BLOOMFIELD VOLUNTEER EMERGENCY SQUAD Municipal Plaza, Municipal Building Bloomfield, NJ 07003 would be appreciated.