IN MEMORIAM – ​J. Gunther Cohn

​J. Gunther Cohn March 6, 1911 – March 24, 2008

Dear Dad, You would be aghast that President Trump and his EPA Secretary of State plan to reduce regulations on climate control and auto emissions. You devoted your career to developing and inventing technology to clean the air and our environment. You are considered a GREEN scientist, ahead of your time. Your inventions include the Catalytic Converter that purifies the air from exhaust pipes of cars and other moving vehicles, which is used worldwide. Another invention was for the production of fertilizers, eliminating the toxic fumes which were emitted into the air.

March 24, 2017 will be nine years since your passing. You are missed by your family, friends and colleagues and especially by your daughter.

Dad, I think of you and miss you every day. Love, Vicki​