Former mayor of Bloomfield, New Jersey, John I. Crecco, a decorated World War II Veteran and humanitarian, passed on to eternal life on April 1, 2017 at the age of 96.

Those who knew John understand why his is the Greatest Generation. Driven by love, compassion, courage, patriotism and an iron will, John lived his brand of the American dream, becoming a leader in his community who was beloved for his gregarious personality, sense of humor and generosity.

Born in Newark, N.J. to Italian immigrants Charles and Rose Crecco, John was raised with his three siblings in Vailsburg. He joined the United States Navy Corps during WWII and was awarded many ribbons, commendations and medals, including 9 battle stars. His most notable battle took place on November 20, 1943, when the Navy and the US Marine’s V Amphibious Corps launched an assault on Tarawa, which was the first American offensive in the critical central Pacific region. It was one of the bloodiest battles of the Pacific war, exacting a heavy toll on the United States Marines. However this atoll, with its landing strip, would prove to be the gateway to Japan and the beginning of the Japanese downfall.

After the war, John married Marion LaBruzzo and enrolled at Seton Hall University, where he graduated with a B.S. in biochemistry. After graduation he became a pharmaceutical sales representative for Organon, where he worked until his retirement. In his spare time, John loved spending time with his family, whom he entertained with practical jokes and guitar or kazoo serenades. He routinely challenged himself with crossword puzzles and always solved the Wheel of Fortune riddles before the contestants.

During these years, the call of helping others also began carving a legacy of an extraordinary humanitarian. Beginning with a desire to provide Columbus hospital with greatly needed cardiac beds, his lifetime of humanitarian endeavors took root, and in 1967 he became the founder and driving force of the John I. Crecco Foundation. Through its decades long history, the foundation raised and donated over a million dollars to cardiac care and rehabilitation facilities in northern New Jersey hospitals. The funding also helped to support the development of cutting edge technologies in the area of cardiac care. Additionally, John became a major sponsor of drug abuse education and prevention programs, the Leukemia Society and many other community enrichment programs. Through the Crecco Athletic Club, he sponsored many youth league sports teams in Bloomfield for over forty years as well as the annual Bloomfield Junior Olympic Track Meet, and he was a benefactor to the William Foley Football League. John and his wife, Marion, enlisted a committed group of tireless volunteers, who helped make the foundation’s annual “Project Heartbeat Ball” and the annual Jr Olympics Track Meet successful. John Crecco also sponsored the “Helping Hands” of Bloomfield” for many years. This program placed signs throughout the community to let children know where to find help if needed. In 1976, John was the Essex County Olympic Wrestling Chairman.

John has been the recipient of many awards throughout his distinguished career. The United States Olympic Committee, the Bloomfield-Glen Ridge League of Family Service, the Salvation Army, the City of Hope, the Essex County Leukemia Society, the U.S. Amateur Athletic Council, the Bloomfield PBA, the March of Dimes, the Bloomfield Volunteer Emergency Squad, the New Jersey Pharmaceutical Society, the Bloomfield Little League, the United Way of Bloomfield, and many other organizations too numerous to list have honored John Crecco for his contributions.

John’s life of service also beckoned him into the political arena where he dedicated 22 years to the Township of Bloomfield. He was elected as a Councilman-At-Large in 1971, and was re-elected to the post four times. In 1986 John was elected Mayor of Bloomfield and served until 1989. Following a brief respite, John was once again elected to the Township Council in 1992 and served as interim Mayor from 2001 to 2002.

In 1994, John was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board by Governor Christie Whitman. As a former amateur boxer, John devoted many hours to this position and enjoyed every moment.

John loved life and lived it to the fullest, his way. John is predeceased by his wife and love of his life, the former New Jersey Assemblywoman Marion Crecco. He was beloved by his two daughters, Susan Fratello and Virginia Cummings, and sons-in-law Robert Cummings and Michael Fratello. He was a loving grandfather and “Pop Pop” to Kristi and Marc Fratello, and to Jonathan (Alysa) Cummings and Michael Cummings. John was predeceased by his sister Louise Scaglione and his brother Frank Crecco. He leaves behind sister Evelyn Brand, sisters-in-law Joanne Redding and Flo LaBruzzo, and brother-in-law Joseph LaBruzzo and many adoring nieces, nephews and friends.