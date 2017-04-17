Bruce Conley, 89, of Maplewood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1 from complications of a recent stroke. Bruce is survived by his wife of 64 years, Winnie (Kessler), as well as children Pam and Ron, and granddaughters Justine and Vivian.

After serving in the Merchant Marine and US Army from 1944-54, Bruce earned a degree from Newark College of Engineering (now NJIT) while working full-time, as well as an MBA from Rutgers.

Bruce’s passion for work led to a lengthy and rewarding career with Western Electric, Bell Labs, AT&T, and Lucent, where he developed and produced telephone and undersea cable equipment. After retiring in 1991, Bruce enjoyed the company of friends on the golf course and for weekly lunch outings.

A resident of Maplewood since 1959, Bruce was an active member of the community for many years, serving on the Planning Board, the 4th of July Committee, and other civic groups. He was a longtime member of VFW Post 10120.

He and Winnie were involved members of Morrow Memorial Methodist Church for many years, where he was a regular usher and lay speaker.