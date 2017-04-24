on Wednesday evening, April 19, while coaching The Montclair Kimberley Academy’s track and field team at a meet in Verona. He was 65 and born on July 23, 1951 in Long Branch, NJ. Thomas Fleming, an iconic figure in American long distance running passed awayevening, April 19, while coaching The Montclair Kimberley Academy’s track and field team at a meet in Verona. He was 65 and born on July 23, 1951 in Long Branch, NJ.

During a storied professional distance running career Tom Fleming was a two-time winner of the New York City Marathon, three-time champion of the Jersey Shore Marathon. He cherished his two second-place finishes at the Boston Marathon and went on to win Cleveland, Washington D.C., Toronto and Los Angeles marathons. In 2000, he became head coach of Cross Country and Track & Field at The Montclair Kimberley Academy for the last 17 years where he was also an exceptional 4th grade teacher. Coaching, motivating and inspiring kids to love running and sport was his true passion in life.

Tom was predeceased by his father Joseph C. Fleming who was his biggest fan. Tom was a beloved father to Margot & Connor Fleming. He also leaves behind his mother, Joan Bretz Fleming and sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Tim Rothwell respectively. He also leaves behind his two nieces, Tiffany Hendry and Heather Rothwell-Termotto.

A private memorial service will be held on April 30 th , 2017 .

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one or both of the following non-profit organizations which were near and dear to Tom:

1) The SDHB Pheo-Para Coalition, as his niece suffers from metastatic disease.

1) The SDHB Pheo-Para Coalition, as his niece suffers from metastatic disease.

Donations can be made online ( www.sdhbcoalition.org ) or sent to: The SDHB Pheo-Para Coalition (3943 Greystone Drive/Doylestown, PA 18902)

2) New Jersey Special Olympics, donations can be made online ( www.sonj.org )

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, students, fellow coaches and teachers, and the running community as a whole.