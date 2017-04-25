Thomas H. Abendschoen Jr., 66, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Notre Dame Church in North Caldwell at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Caldwell.

on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Please express condolences at Visitation isfrom 2-4 &Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Orange, Mr. Abendschoen lived most of his life in Bloomfield and the last 24 years in West Caldwell.

He served as a staff sergeant with the National Guard for 40 years and was employed with Schering Plough as a manager in clinical warehouse distribution, retiring after 42 years.

Tom enjoyed bowling and golfing, winning a Cadilac for a hole in one.

He was the husband of Cathy (Kokos) Abendschoen for 29 years, mother of Suzanne, Erica and Ashley, son of the late Thomas H. Sr. and Nancy Maffei Abendschoen, brother of Robert of Bloomfield, Margie Buraszeski and her husband Thomas of Pine Brook, Edward and his wife Barbara of Bloomfield, Nancy Rosetti and her husband Robert of Bloomfield, William and his wife Laura of Bloomfield, Joyce Ricci and her husband David of Jackson and Alan and his wife Donna of West Caldwell. He is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews and predeceased by his great nephew Davin.