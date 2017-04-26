Dr. Mohan Rao Nayak, 80, of West Orange, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017.

Mohan was born on March 13, 1937 in Mangalore, India, a son of the late Bhujanga Nayak and Kamala Bai Nayak. He was raised in India and graduated from The Little Flower High School in Salem, India and Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India.

He moved to the U.S. to pursue medical training, and completed his residency in internal medicine. He practiced for many years as a physician in Elizabeth, NJ, most recently at Trinitas Hospital.

In his spare time Mohan enjoyed spending time with his family, playing chess, watching movies, and reading. Mohan was a loving and beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his daughters Anita (Lex), Smita (Michael), and Deepa (Anupam); grandchildren Kyle, Alexis, Jordyn, Sonia, and Satya; siblings Sudha, Usha, and Suresh; multiple nephews and a niece.

Services were held on Thursday April 20 at Rosedale Cemetery in Montclair. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mohan’s memory to the American Heart Association.