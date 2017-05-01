Margaret Mary Lorne (also lovingly known as “Marne”, “Marge”), of West Orange, NJ, passed into eternal life on Sunday, April 30, 2017, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Margaret was born on July 26, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She moved to Glen Ridge, NJ in 1945 and resided there for over 50 years before moving to West Orange. She was a crossing guard for the Glen Ridge Police Department for over 33 years before retiring in 2015. She is predeceased by her parents, Irving Stuart and Marjorie Mary (Branner) Lorne.

She is survived by her dearly loved children, Cheryl Rippon and her husband, Terence; Wendy McDermott and her husband Michael; and Lisa Carlson and her husband Christopher; along with her four cherished grandchildren— Terence, Victoria, Kara, and Lauren; her dear brother Kevin Stuart Lorne, his wife Melinda; her beloved nephew, Gavin Lorne; and her faithful companion Squeakers the cat.

Funeral from the Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park Street Montclair on Thursday at 9:30AM . Then to Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street Bloomfield where at 10:30AM a mass of Christian burial will be offered. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8PM . The interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery in Gardiner, NY, immediately following.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations made in her name to Villa Marie Claire Hospice at https://www.holyname.org/ foundation/donation.aspx

or the Pancreatic Network at