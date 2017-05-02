Rita K, Kennedy (nee Kirchner) 92, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

on Friday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, N.J. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. BloomfieldatThe funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church atInterment Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, N.J. Visitation isfromPlease express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in New York, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield and also lived in Rutherford, Nutley and Red Bank.

Mrs. Kenndey worked as a secretary and retired from the Bloomfield Board of Education.

She volunteered for Riverview Medical Center and San Alfonso Retreat House in Long Branch.

She was the wife of the late Frank M. Kennedy, mother of Mary Hull and her husband George, Michael and his wife Joan and Martin Kennedy, sister of Sr. Catherine Kirchner of Caldwell and predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.