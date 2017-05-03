David Jones Crandall, beloved son, uncle, brother, friend, and life partner, died in San Diego, California, on March 13, 2017, at the age of 61. A life-long “Maplewoodian,” Dave attended Tuscan School, Maplewood Junior High School, and later Columbia High School, where he played football and lacrosse. After graduating from Columbia in 1973, Dave attended Franklin and Marshall College (playing football and lacrosse) and then Drew University (lacrosse), receiving his undergraduate degree in 1978.

After attending California Western School of Law in San Diego and receiving his law degree in 1985, Dave returned to New Jersey where, after passing the bar, he pursued private practice. Dave used his law degree to help people, especially family and friends, and later worked in the private security business for several decades.

Dave especially loved Shelter Island, New York, his home-away- from-home, where he and his best friend, Steve Read, developed special childhood memories. In 1991, Dave was blessed to meet Jill Gates at his cousin Penny Longo’s (née Warter) wedding on the Jersey Shore, and the two became inseparable. Dave spent as much time as possible on “the Island” with Jill, his friends and his family.

Dave’s rich life was punctuated with gentleness, kindness, fierce loyalty to family and friends, as well as an encyclopedic memory, a quixotic sense of humor, a passionate love of music, and an appreciation of the natural world. A talented pianist, Dave relished playing karaoke while entertaining family and friends at social events and local venues. In more recent years, he devoted himself to care-giving for his elderly parents as well as several Gates family members.

Dave leaves behind his mother and father, Drs. Charles E. and Elizabeth J. Crandall, his sister, Dr. Marilyn C. Jones, his brother, the Honorable Charles S. Crandall, two nieces, Abigail E. Jones and Joanne E. Crandall, his nephew, Warren S. Crandall, his life partner, Jill Gates, Jill’s family, and many other friends. All of them keenly feel Dave’s absence and miss him dearly. Parted way too early, Dave will never be forgotten by those whose lives he touched.