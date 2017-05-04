Donald Andrew Johnson, 55, died surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, after a long illness.

Visiting will be at Paul Ippolito-Dancy Memorial, 9 Smull Ave., Caldwell, on Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 2 to 6 p.m. Family and friends are invited to join the family at Christ Episcopal Church, 74 Park Ave., Glen Ridge, N.J., 07028 on Monday, May 8, 2017 for the funeral service at 2 p.m.

For directions or to send the family condolences please visit, www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com

Born in Glen Ridge, N.J., Donald grew up in Bloomfield, where he attended Bloomfield Public Schools and played soccer. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball and football and was an avid Yankee and Giants fan. He also loved fishing with his grandson, Joshua.

Donald proudly joined the U.S. Army in 1981, was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1984.

He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Local 164 and the American Legion.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Debra (nee Donnelly); devoted parents, David and Dorothy Eadie Johnson; loving children and their spouses, Michele Astone (Craig Signorile), Melissa Caporale (Michael), and Jennifer Riggs (Jeremy), cherished grandchildren, Jade, Joshua, Sophia, Vincent, Alexa, Kaylin, Grayson and Ava, and dear brothers, Douglas (Lisa) Johnson and Daniel Johnson. He is also survived by his aunt, Ruth Poczik, and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warriors Project or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.