Jessica Rose Pastore, 21, of Bloomfield, NJ, got her wings and entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Hackensack, Medical Center.

Visitation was held on Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 2PM to 7PM at the Halpin Bitecola Funeral Home at 1284 Broad Street in Bloomfield. The Funeral Mass was offered on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10AM at St. Valentine Church, 125 North Spring Street in Bloomfield.

Jessica lived in the moment and found joy in whatever she did. She entered into each of her many activities enthusiastically. She took part in cheerleading, dancing, school clubs, and church and school choirs.

Jessica loved going to school and loved being part of the greater Bloomfield community. It was very easy to love her in return for she was always delighted to see you and expressed those feelings. She cared about each and every person she met.

Despite her numerous challenges, Jessica always faced them with courage and without complaining and began each day with a big smile. She was happy, pleasant and confident that she was going to have a great day. This young lady never dwelled on the problems. After spending only a little time with her, each of us realized that our life challenges are really not that bad and that we can take a lesson from her positive attitude. She always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. Some of those tunnels were difficult to navigate but Jessica always made it through. She became a role model for young and old alike and was the link who brought various parts of the community together.

In her life, Jessica reached out to many people and left a lasting impression. She was truly a people person who appreciated the essence of those with whom she came in contact. Jessica touched so many people in her short life and left her imprint on their hearts.

Jessica is survived by her parents Anthony and Mayra Pastore, her brother Daniel, her grandmother Anna and her many loving and supportive friends and family.