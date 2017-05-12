George W. Rupp, 67, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. Visitation is on Monday from 3-7 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Orange, he lived most of his life in Bloomfield.

He attained his Bachelors Degree from Montclair State and MBA from Fairleigh Dickenson and served as a staff sergeant in the Air Force during Viet Nam.

Mr. Rupp started working in the warehouse at Bloomfield Savings Bank and retired as vice president of Provident Savings Bank in Jersey City, He worked as a substitute teacher at Bergen County Technical School, and was a financial advisor for Sunstreet Securities after his retirement.

He was a member of the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, the National Rifle Association. and served twice as president of the Bank Administration Institute as well as being co owner of GWB LLC (Real Estate Investors).

George loved to go hunting at his house in Lake George and spending time with his dogs and taking daily trips to 7-11.

He was the loving husband of Betty Jo (Beecham) Rupp for 44 years, dear father of William of Bloomfield and Kathleen Nitz and her husband Eric of Maryland, devoted grandfather of Thomas and Jack Nitz and brother of the late Walter Rupp, Susann Hossack and Harold Rupp.