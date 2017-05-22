Michael Fitzpatrick, 37, of Glen Ridge, passed away on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Mountainside Hospital.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Rose of Lima Church, 312 Ridgedale Ave. East Hanover at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heave Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2-8 PM. Please express condolences www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Born in Livingston, Michael lived most of his life in Livingston, and the last 7 years in Glen Ridge. He was a graduate of UMass Amherst before working in Sales and Recruiting, most recently for System One Holdings in Edison. He was also an avid Musician as well as a diehard Mets and Jets fan.

Michael was the husband of Heather Longden Fitzpatrick; son of Eugene and Catherine Monaghan Fitzpatrick; stepson of Cindylu Pierce; son in law of Albert and Mary Roche Longden; brother in law of Ryan and John Longden. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many friends.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Department at UMass Amherst, or to the charity of your choice.

Michael selflessly gave the gift of life to many others through the NJ Sharing Network.