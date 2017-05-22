Martin Futyma Jr, of Glen Ridge, passed away on May 21st 2017. He was 73.

Martin was the proud owner of Fertl-Soil Turf Supply for 35 years, and a longtime member of both New Jersey Turf Grass Association, and The Golf Course Superintendent Association of New Jersey. He enjoyed spending time with his family, furry companions and his trips to Atlantic City.

Martin was predeceased by his parents Martin and Rose Futyma, and his daughter Catherine Futyma-Brown.

Martin leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth, his daughter Stacy Christopulos and her husband Peter, a son-in-law Michael Brown, along with his five grandchildren; Matthew, Alyssa, Victoria, Nicholas (Christopulos), and Maddy (Brown). Marty also leaves behind his sister, Rose Marie Petronaci and her husband Tony, along with two nephews Anthony and Tommy.

Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, May 24th, from 4-8pm at Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home, 1284 Broad Street in Bloomfield. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, May 25th, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America New Jersey Chapter, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or St Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, P.O. Box 159, Madison, NJ 07940