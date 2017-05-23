

Antonia Flores (nee Machado), 82, passed away on Tuesday May 23, 2017 at Alcoeur Gardens at Brick.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 9 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St. Bloomfield at 10 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Born in Isabela, Puerto Rico, Antonia lived in Newark, 25 years in Bloomfield and the last 15 years in Parlin. She worked as an Assistant Lab Technician for Norvartis.

Antonia was the beloved wife of the late Felix Flores Sr., loving mother of Felix and his wife Jennifer, Marcos and his wife Gina; sister of Genoveva, Jose and Maria Elena Machado; grandmother of Alexa, Frank, Tina, Tara and Marcos Jr.