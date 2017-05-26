Margaret Louise (Peggy) Matheis

Margaret Matheis of Bloomfield, passed away at her home, on May 23rd, 2017. She was 94.

Peggy was a member of the Watchung Presbyterian Church, and the Bloomfield Women’s Club. She was an avid gardener, a lifelong Dodgers and Mets fan, she enjoyed reading, history, crossword puzzles, and loved animals.

Peggy leaves behind two daughters; Shelley Matheis and Stephanie Minsberg and her husband Arthur. Peggy also leaves behind two grandchildren, Tyler and Evan Minsberg, along with two great-grandchildren Audrey and Connor.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband Robert Matheis, her parents Clarence and Audrey Appleton, a half-brother Leslie Matthew Faulds, and a half-sister Janet Gray Elberson.

Friends and family may visit Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home, on Friday, May 26th from 1-4pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local ASPCA in Margaret’s memory.