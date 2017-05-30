Eleanor M. Flanagan, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Mrs. Flanagan was born in East Orange and has resided in Bloomfield since 1969.

She worked as a secretary at Mountainside Hospital, retiring after 33 years.

She was the wife of the late James L. Flanagan Sr., mother of Kathleen Healey, Patricia Sanagorsky and her husband Robert, Colleen Flanagan, James L. Jr. and his wife Dottie, grandmother of Kevin and his wife Tina and Kristopher and his wife Paula, great grandmother of Alexa, Aidan, Kaitlyn, Emma and Kevin Thomas Healey. She was the sister of Dolores Caruso and the late Thomas Jr., Julia, Rose and Elizabeth. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.