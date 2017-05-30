Diane M. Kent, 62, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Jersey City, Mrs. Kent lived most of her life in Bloomfield. and worked as a crossing guard for the Township of Bloomfield.

She was the wife of Robert G. Kent, mother of Daniel Kent and his wife Anne Marie, Jamie Wohltmann and her husband Dave and Brian Kent, daughter of Richard Kohnenkamp and the late Doris Delany, grandmother of Katelyn, Bryce, Alyssa, Mason and Dylan, sister of Richard and Raymond Delany and Rick Kohnenkamp.