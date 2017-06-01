Lloyd Hershey, 93, of Glen Ridge, passed away on Sunday May 28, 2017 at Gates Manor in Montclair.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 11 AM.

Interment Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Montclair. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 PM.

Born in Bloomfield, Lloyd lived in Glen Ridge for the last 50 years. He was a graduate of Upsala College in East Orange before working for Alpha Metals in Jersey City, retiring at 76 years old. He was also a Saxophone Enthusiast, once playing on the same stage with Tommy Dorsey and Frank Sinatra at the Meadowbrook.

Lloyd was the husband of the late Dorothy Milne Hershey; father of Karen Hershey of Island Heights; loving friend of Inez Kirkland of Newark, Eileen Dechon of Island Heights and Charles Wingfield of Montclair.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad, 3 Herman St. Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 would be appreciate