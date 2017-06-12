Francis F. Fleischman, 75, of Glen Ridge, died peacefully at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair on June 10, 2017 following a brief illness.

Frank was born July 28th, 1941 at Mountainside Hospital to Fred and Helen Fleischman. A lifelong resident of Glen Ridge, he joined the Glen Ridge Fire Department serving a 28-year career and retiring at the rank of lieutenant in 1990. During his career he served in many capacities for the Borough of Glen Ridge, including arson investigator and code official. Among his proudest achievements was the development of a fire prevention program for Glen Ridge, which received recognition from fire departments all over the state. Frank subsequently spent 18 years as construction code official in the City of Paterson, NJ, retiring in 2008. He was an officer of the Firemen’s Mutual Benevolent Association Local 58 and remained a lifelong member of the FMBA following his retirement.

He graduated the Essex County Vocational Technical High School in Bloomfield, NJ in 1962 and earned an associate of Applied Science degree in Fire Science from Passaic County Community College in Paterson, NJ.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (nee Quinton) Fleischman for 53 years, his three children and there spouses Terri-Ann and Bob Silverman, Marianne Fleischman- Rutz and Walter J. Rutz, Francis F. Fleischman III and Carmela (nee Tarantino,) his four grandchildren Corey, Jonah, Maeve and Kai Silverman, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Johnson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St. Bloomfield at 10 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation will be on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad or Eva’s Village of Paterson, NJ.