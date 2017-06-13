Barbara Lee Salvadore (nee Owens,) 71, passed away on Tuesday June 13th, 2017 at Morristown Medical Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O'Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Glendale Cemetery. The visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 PM.

Born in Worchester, MA, Barbara lived in Bloomfield, Belleville and the last 3 years in Hackettstown. She was a homemaker.

Barbara was the wife of the late Raymond R. Salvadore; mother of Christine, Lorenzo and the late Matthew Salvadore; daughter of the late Tracy E. Owens and Alice Stevens Owens; sister of Helen, Karen, Edward, Ronald, David, Chester, Fred, George, Kevin and the late James. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.