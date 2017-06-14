On Sunday June 4, 2017, after a long illness, Dorothy J. Burke, 86, surrounded by her loving family transitioned to be with God. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Kenyon C. Burke, two sons; Gregory P. Burke (Solange) and Steven A. Burke (Robin) and a grandson Clinton R. Burke.

While living in Maplewood, Dorothy was an active member of St. George’s Episcopal Church where she severed faithfully on several ministries.

She was a passionate Program Administrator for the South Mountain YMCA. An avid reader, she also volunteered as a librarian for the Maplewood-South Orange School System. A Funeral service and interment was held in Virginia