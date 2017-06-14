Regina Lawrence, 85, passed away on Wednesday June 14 2017 at Gates Manor in Montclair.

The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 PM.

Born in Jersey City, Regina was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. She was a retired secretary for the Occupational Center of Orange.

Regina was the daughter of the late George and Teresa (Hodgekiss) Lawrence; sister of the late Miriam Griscavage, Elizabeth Foley Bernice Pontrantolfi and Ruth Lawrence. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. John’s Soup Kitchen, 22 Mulberry St. Newark, NJ 07102.