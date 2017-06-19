Lois Hume, a longtime resident of Surf City NJ, died on May 13, 2017 of natural causes.

She was born on December 11, 1919 in Moline, Illinois and served in the US Marine Corps from 1943-1945 as a messenger and telephone operator. She married Edmund T. Hume of NJ at Camp Pendleton in 1944 on Veterans Day, who predeceased her in 1995. They raised their family in Maplewood NJ where her husband served as mayor for a period of time. As the first Lady of Maplewood she was instrumental in getting the Maplewood Pool off the ground and getting the Park flooded in winter so the town residents could ice skate, something she loved as well. They bought a home in Surf City in 1969 where they later retired.

She was an avid gardener and quilter, helping to found the Piece Full Shore Quilting Association 25 years ago. As an active member of the Pine Shores Art Association she painted many original compositions and was a regular exhibitor in the “Fabulous Fakes” art show that was held at St Francis throughout the years.

While her son Thomas Hume predeceased her she is survived by her 3 children, Kristin Hume of Surf City, Robert Hume of Maplewood/Harvey Cedars and John Hume of Edgewater, Md. She had 11 loving grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren at the time of her death.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 25, 2017 at the Surf City Fire Hall from 12pm -3pm for family and friends. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name should do so to the Pine Shores Art Association of Manahawkin or to the Surf City Volunteer Fire Dept.