Dorothy E. Sweeney (Wanskus), 90, of Roseland, died on June 19, 2017.

Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 10-11am at Farmer Funeral Home, 45 Roseland Avenue, Roseland, NJ 07068.

A Funeral Ceremony will be offered at 11am with private cremation services to follow.

Condolences and memories may be shared at farmerfuneral.com

Mrs. Sweeney was born and raised in Newark, lived in Orange and West Orange before settling in Roseland in 2006. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the control office for Bamberger’s in Newark. She was a former member of the West Orange Junior Women’s Club. Above all, she cherished the time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered always for her sparkling blue eyes, her warm smile, generous spirit and gracious heart.

She is the beloved and devoted wife of the late Peter Sweeney; loving sister in-law of Joseph Sweeney, George Sweeney, Jack Sweeney and Joseph Pereira; cherished aunt of Marianne Jacobs and a host of nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

Mrs. Sweeney is pre-deceased by her dear siblings, John Wanskus and Helen Pereira.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Roseland First Aid Squad.