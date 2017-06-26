

John J. McGrath Sr., 91, of Maplewood died at home on May 14, 2017 surrounded by his family.

John’s Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church, Maplewood, N.J. He was interred with military honors at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, N.J.

John lived in Maplewood since 1961. He served as an Aerial Gunner in the US Army Air Corps during WW II. After the war, John earned a BA from Seton Hall College (currently Seton Hall University).

He was a NJ State Trooper (1947-1971). After retiring from the State Police, John worked as a Security Supervisor for Sea Land Shipping at Port Newark, N.J. He was Past President of Former Troopers Association of NJ, five-time Past Commander of Maplewood VFW Post 10120, usher at St. Joseph’s Church, and member of the Knights of Columbus, Maplewood. Born in Orange, N.J., John was a skilled animal trainer in his youth, and joined his cousins and uncle performing in the Capt. Mack Small Fry Traveling Circus.

John was predeceased by his parents Alice (nee McGuirk) and Peter McGrath. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Grace Lintott McGrath; his six devoted children, Patricia M. LaMagna (Paul), John J. McGrath Jr. (JoAnn), COL Kevin P. McGrath (USA Ret) (Debbie), Maureen C. McGrath, Ellen M. McGrath, and Margaret M. Henke (Eugene); 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his loving sister Mary Alice O’Sullivan; dear cousin Ruthie LaVelle; Godson Ricky Kleinbeck; sister-in-law Dorothy Lintott; brother-in-law Robert Miller; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph’s Church would be appreciated.