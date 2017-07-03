Laurette Connors McNiel, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at home with her family. Born in New York City, Laurette was a long-time resident of West Orange before recently moving to Scotch Plains. She was a proud graduate of West Orange High School, Saint Elizabeth’s College and Montclair State University. She enjoyed a long teaching career, beginning as a biology teacher at Hackettstown High School, then an English teacher at West Side High School in Newark, where she met her husband, Kenneth E. McNiel. She also taught English at Barringer and retired as a guidance counselor at Arts High. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, West Orange, since its inception, and was the 2009 Honoree of the Women of Irish Heritage.

Laurette was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth, and her siblings, Elizabeth Connors Stager and Paul Connors. She is survived by her son, Kenneth, and his wife, Lisa, grandsons Kevin and Brian, and a loving network of nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Quinn- Hopping Funeral Home 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ. Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, July 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 44 Benvenue Ave., West Orange. Burial will take place on Friday, July 7th at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Middle Granville, NY, at approximately 1:00 p.m.