

John Bernard Kellenyi, 69, of Maplewood, passed away on July 2, 2017. The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect Street, South Orange, NJ on Friday, July 7th at 10:30AM. Visitation will be held at Preston Funeral Home, 153 South Orange Ave., South Orange, on Wednesday, July 5th from 5:00-8:00PM and Thursday, July 6th from 6:00-8:30PM followed by a Words of Remembrance service from 8:30-9:00PM.

John, the son of the late Bernard Kellenyi and Margaret Bingham Kellenyi, grew up in Red Bank, NJ. He attended St. James Grammar School followed by Christian Brothers Academy. He is a graduate of Villanova University with a degree in Mathematics and also earned an MBA from Rutgers University.

He was a highly regarded financial analyst and investor. Career highlights include being selected to the First Team of the All American Research Team in 1987, ’88, and ’89, running Equities Research at Drexel, Burnham, and Lambert and serving as CEO and Portfolio Manager at his own hedge fund, JK Utility Advisory/TM Capital (1993 – 2002).

John was a lifelong philanthropist and volunteer for a variety of causes. After retirement at age 55, John became passionate in his devotion to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society where he served on countless boards and committees. John is the highest ever individual fund raiser for the organization’s Team in Training and over $5 million raised for LLS can be attributed to John’s efforts and generosity, more than any other volunteer in the society’s history. Most recently, he received the Spiral of Life Award, the highest recognition bestowed by LLS.

In addition to his work and volunteerism, John was an athletic enthusiast. He was a member of basketball and volleyball teams as a young adult. A lifelong competitive runner, he successfully completed 40 marathons.

John’s family meant the world to him. John was the beloved husband of Teresita Blake Kellenyi. He was the devoted father of Jessica (and her husband Cameron), Cristina (and her husband Manny), and Timothy. He was a loving grandfather to Toby and Sadie and a dear brother to Kathleen Fitzgerald and her husband Brian, as well as Patricia Kellen. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, a grand niece and nephew, brothers and sisters in-laws, and Gramacita.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Beat AML Master Trial would be appreciated. lls.org/johnkellenyi OR attn: Joyce Warner, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 14 Commerce Dr., #301, Cranford, NJ 07016

