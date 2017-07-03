Doris Greeley (nee Sims), 95, of Bloomfield, passed away on Saturday July 1st, 2017 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville. Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday. Interment Crest Haven Memorial Park in Clifton. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Jersey City, Doris lived in Orange and West Orange and most of her life in Bloomfield. She worked as an Corporate Secretary to the President of the Motor Club of America in Newark as well as a member of the MCA Board of Directors. She was also a member of The Bloomfield Democratic Club, Project Children and most proudly, the Charlie Club which was founded by her late husband, helping the poor of Bloomfield, Nutley and Belleville. She was an active member of the Brookdale Church in Bloomfield.

Doris was the wife of the late Charles M. Greeley; sister of June (Sims) Miller and the late Warren Sims; and aunt of Stephen and Russell Miller.