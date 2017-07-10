Vincent S. Rospond, Esq., 85, beloved father, brother and uncle, passed away in the presence of family on July 6, 2017, at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ.

Mr. Rospond was born in Newark, NJ, the son of Vincent W. and Estelle (Gibajlo) Rospond, and spent most of his life as a resident of the state. He was a graduate of Cornell University and Cornell Law School (Class of 1958) and a proud member of the Alpha-Kappa Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Cornell and the Cornell Club of New Jersey. Before attending law school, Mr. Rospond spent three years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at McGuire Air Force Base. After passing the bar exam in 1959, he joined the law firm of Rospond and Rospond, which ultimately became Rospond, Rospond & Conte. A civic leader, he served a term as a councilman in Bloomfield, NJ, was an active donor to Bloomfield College, and served as president and vice president of the board of trustees of United Way of Bloomfield, an organization that, he said, “never refused anyone who ever asked for help.” In addition, he served more than 30 years as a director of the former American Savings Bank of NJ, for which he also served as general counsel. He was a member of and former legal counsel for the Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce, a member and treasurer of the North Jersey Manufacturer’s & Businessmen Association, a member of the Essex County and New Jersey bar associations, and a member of the Newark Art Museum and Bloomfield Music Federation.

In addition to having a great appreciation of art and music, Mr. Rospond had a contagious spirit of adventure and love of life that led him and others on many travels around the world. Unbeknownst to many, he was an accomplished artist and cartoonist. But, most of all, he was a master storyteller who regaled in the joy of creating exciting tales that entertained several generations of children.

Mr. Rospond is preceded in death by Cynthia (Jacobitti) Rospond, his loving wife of 36 years. He is the father to Gwen Millard, Amy Noering and Guy Lytle (of blessed memory) and their spouses; the proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren; brother of Felix and his wife, Loretta; uncle to Vincent, Victoria, Eugene, Lia and Kathryn, along with their spouses and five grand-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind an extended network of family and friends for whom he always had a smile and a story.