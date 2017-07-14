George Jeffrey (“Jeff”) Ehlert

Former West Orange resident, Jeff Ehlert, died on June 30 on the Island of Kauai, where he lived for the last twenty plus years. It was the island home he loved and referred to as “paradise.”

Jeff was a graduate of West Orange High School. He attended Union College in Barbourville, KY and served with the US Army in Vietnam. He returned to live in California and finally settled in Hawaii.

Jeff is survived by his sisters Terrie Nixdorff of Issaquah, WA and Kristie Burnetti of Libertyville, IL. Private burial services will be held at Kauai Hanapepe Veterans Cemetery. Kauai Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home assisted the Ehlert family with arrangements.