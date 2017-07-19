Darius Matthew Galate, 65 of West Orange passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on the evening of July 14, 2017.

A Funeral Mass was offered on Wednesday July 19, 2017 . Arrangements were entrusted to The Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, 340 Main Street, West Orange, NJ 07052. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerfuneralhome.com

Darius graduated Mountain High School in West Orange where he was a member of the wrestling team. He then attended Rutgers University, New Brunswick majoring in history.

Darius was most successful in sales with Prudential Life Insurance. Later he worked for the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Darius loved music, travel, boating with family and the shore. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel J. Galate. He leaves his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews