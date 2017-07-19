

Claire E. Wehrle, 85, of Dunmore and formerly of Maplewood New Jersey died Tuesday July 18, 2017 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Center, Dunmore. She was the widow of Charles Wehrle, who died in 2015.

Born in Orange, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Bertram C. and Glayds E. McCarthy Hummel. Claire was a 1953 graduate of Wilson College, Chambersburg.

Claire was very active in church, community and her children’s activities. She was active in the Girl Scouts for 50 years and was known as the “cookie lady”. Claire was the recipient of the Maple Leaf Award in 1999 from the Maplewood Civic Association for volunteerism. Claire served as an elder of all three churches she belonged to, Wyoming Presbyterian, Prospect Presbyterian and Dunmore Presbyterian. Claire was often seen supporting the Lady Bucks and Marywood Pacers and was an avid Mets fan.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Alcor wing at Geisinger Mt. View Care Center for their compassionate care.

Claire is survived by four children, Charles R. Wehrle, John Wehrle and wife Catherine, all of Sayreville,NJ, Elizabeth and husband Mark Gerchman, Dunmore and Martha and husband James Lasher, Brownstown, IN, a sister, Lois Swatland, Bozeman, MT., 10 grandchildren, 6 great grand- children, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11:00AM, in The Presbyterian Church of Dunmore, 137 Chestnut St., with services by the Rev. Kenneth H. Forbes, Pastor. Friends may call at the church Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Dunmore Presbyterian Church, 137 Chestnut St., Dunmore, Pa 18510.

Arrangements are by the Joseph W Scotchlas Funeral Home, Inc, Simpson.