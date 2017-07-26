Anthony R. Caputo, MD, Devoted physician, husband, father and grandfather Tony died at home on July 24, 2017. He fought to the end, without complaint, carrying himself with the same dignity and grace in sickness that he did in health. He was 76 years old. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday July 28, 2017 at 12pm at Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange, New Jersey.

Tony was born in Newark, NJ in 1941. He was raised by his parents Pauline and Anthony in Belleville, NJ in a traditional Italian household with his brothers Tom, Mark and Paul. Tony’s father practiced medicine out of an office in the family home for over 50 years. Tony never forgot the values of family and service he learned. He never forgot where he came from.

He graduated from Seton Hall Prep in 1959. Getting from Belleville to South Orange was not easy but he looked back on his days at the Prep with great fondness. He was the starting quarterback of the 1958 football team which was inducted into the Seton Hall Prep Hall of Fame. During his time at the Prep, Tony met his match and began a courtship with his beloved bride Cathy. A relationship that would span more than 57 years.

Tony went on to St. Bonaventure University, majoring in biology, where, inspired by his father’s example of taking care of the sick, he began pursuing what he believed to be his “calling,” the practice of medicine. While applying to medical school, Tony taught high school science and algebra at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Newark, New Jersey. It was here Tony developed his passion for teaching.

Tony studied medicine at the University of Bologna. In 1966, halfway through medical school Tony and Cathy married. Their first daughter, Karen was born soon after. The three of them lived in Italy and Tony often reminisced about his 5 years there. Some of his best friends, life long relationships, were made during this time.

After receiving his medical degree in 1969, Tony interned and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. His second daughter Kit was born during this time. He was awarded the prestigious Heed Fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. Tony commenced his remarkable medical career in private practice at United Hospital in Newark. He, Cathy, Karen and Kit were soon joined by Kerry, the last of the Caputo girls.

Tony never feared charting a new course. He was the first formally trained pediatric ophthalmologist in New Jersey. Tony opened a second private office in Roseland and was named a Professor of Ophthalmology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He was appointed the Director of Fight for Sight. He trained hundreds of students, interns and residents while treating thousands of patients in the academic and private practice settings. In 1981, he established the Children’s Eye Care Center of New Jersey and assumed responsibility for the Newark Eye & Ear Infirmary. Focusing on treating the medically underserved, these clinics were located at United Hospital in Newark, Columbus Hospital in Newark and currently Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville. In 1982 Tony developed Roseland Surgery Center, the first free standing ambulatory surgery center in the State of New Jersey. Tony performed over 20,000 pediatric and adult strabismus surgeries, was published more than 60 times, authored several chapters in ophthalmic text books and lectured extensively.

Tony traversed the globe with Project Orbis International, an international charity known for its “Flying Eye Hospital,” an ophthalmic hospital and teaching facility located on board a MD-10 aircraft. The Flying Eye Hospital brings surgical care to the poor and training to doctors and nurses in developing countries. Through practicing medicine, writing, lecturing and teaching, Tony touched and improved the lives of many.

The professional recognition and awards Tony received during the course of his career were numerous. He was man of the year or honoree for various organizations and events. He was routinely recognized in physician ranking publications as a leader in his field. Notwithstanding the professional success, the self-proclaimed “kid from Belleville” tended to his roots. Tony’s last day in the office, just weeks ago, was at Children’s Eye Care Center at Clara Maass, in the town where he was raised.

Tony’s service to others was not limited to the practice of medicine. He served on the New Jersey State Board of Medical Examiners, the New Jersey State Lottery Commission and the New Jersey Racing Commission, where the citizens of New Jersey benefited from Tony’s abiding passion for Thoroughbred racing.

As much as Tony was devoted to his patients, and as much as he enjoyed the hustle and bustle of busy clinics and hospitals, public service and handicapping Thoroughbreds, nothing brought him more joy then being with Cathy, their children and their grandchildren Peter, Pia, Jack, Meredith and Nicholas, especially when the family was together at their retreat in Nantucket.

Tony loved without condition. Each of Tony’s daughters and grandchildren will readily attest that they were Daddy’s or Pop’s favorite. Whether you were the nervous inner city mother of one of his patients, his grandchild or a CEO, you received the same dose. Making people feel comfortable, special and loved was part of Tony’s charm.

Tony is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years Cathy, his daughters Karen Stokes, Kit Manigan and Kerry Barberan, sons-in-law Mark Manigan and Ronald Barberan, grandchildren Peter Stokes, Pia Stokes, Jack Manigan, Meredith Manigan and Nicholas Barberan, and his brothers, Thomas Caputo, MD, Mark Caputo and Paul Caputo, DPM. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Children’s Eye Care Center of New Jersey, c/o Clara Maass Medical Center Foundation, 1 Clara Maass Drive, Belleville, NJ 07109.

Services entrusted to Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, Livingston, NJ.

