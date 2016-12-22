Belleville HS girls’ basketball team enjoys great 2-0 start

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville High School girls’ varsity basketball team is off to a great start to the 2016-2017 season.

The Lady Bucs, under head coach Liz Ramirez, defeated North Star Academy and St. Vincent Academy for a 2-0 record.

Belleville varsity roster

SENIORS

Gianna Benacquista, center-captain

Najalis Gual, guard-captain

Vivian Ojeca, guard

Francesca Russo, guard

JUNIORS

Christina Gibson, guard

Janelle Ramirez, forward

Helena Dropic, guard

Emani Hill, center

Maranisha Rivers, guard

SOPHOMORES

Jehann Dabon, point guard

Yanyckza Flores, forward

Jennifer Garrido, guard

FRESHMAN

Fiorella Samaniego, point guard

Benacquista had 19 points; Hill had 12 points and Ramirez had 10 points in the 71-15 home win over North Star on Dec. 16 in the season opener.

Dropic and Dabon each had seven points; Ojeda and Russo each had four; Gomez and Gual each had three; and Samaniego had two.

Dabon had 18 points and seven steals; Benacquista had 12 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists; and Hill had 11 points and seven rebounds in the 60-17 win over St. Vincent on Dec. 19.

SCHEDULE

Dec. 16, Won, North Star Academy, 71-15*

Dec. 19, Won, St. Vincent Academy, 60-17*

Dec. 22, Lacordaire Academy, 4 p.m.*

Dec. 27, at Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, vs. People’s Prep, 2 p.m.

Dec. 28, at Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, consolation, 2 p.m.; championship, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5, Christ the King Prep, 4 p.m.*

Jan. 7, at Newark Central, 1 p.m.*

Jan. 10, Newark East Side, 4 p.m.*

Jan. 12, at Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 4 p.m.*

Jan. 13, Marion P. Thomas Charter School, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14, Nutley, 1 p.m.

Jan. 17, at North Star Academy, 4 p.m.*

Jan. 19, at St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.*

Jan. 21, North 13th St. Tech, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23, Union City, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26, at Lacordaire Academy, 4 p.m.*

Jan. 30, Bogota, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31, at Christ the King Prep, 6 p.m.*

Feb. 7, Newark Central, 4 p.m.*

Feb. 14, at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.*

Feb. 16, Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 4 p.m.*

*Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division game