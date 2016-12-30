Anthony Velez wins high jump event to lead Belleville HS boys’ indoor track team at SEC meet

JERSEY CITY – Anthony Velez won the high jump event to lead the Belleville High School indoor track and field team at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championship meet on Dec. 29 at the Jersey City Armory.

Velez, a senior, leaped 5 feet, 8 inches.

Senior teammate Nick Guardabasco took fourth in the boys’ shot put event with a throw of 42 feet, 2.75 inches.

Samuel Abreu took seventh in 52.91 and fellow senior Brayan Villar was 10th in 55.16 in the 400-meter dash for the Bucs, who finished in sixth place among the 12 teams in the team standings based on the top six finishes in each event.

On the girls’ side, Belleville was led by junior Sara Manning, who took 10th in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.5.