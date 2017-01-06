Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team topples Bloomfield Tech to improve to 6-1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD – Grace Cannon had 22 points and five rebounds and Genesis Collins had seven points, five assists and three steals to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team past Bloomfield Tech, 54-29, at BHS on Jan. 5.

Aicha Naouai had six points and eight rebounds; Jalia Santos scored five points; and Toni Blandford, Sarah Edmond, Jayda Lee, Kaitlyn Martinez, Camryn Referente, Raquel Plata and Shaye Williams each had two points.

The Bengals improved to a 6-1 record after coming off a 53-38 loss to East Orange for their first defeat of the season two days earlier at home.