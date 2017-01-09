Belleville HS indoor track team gives good efforts at Garfield Invitational and Essex County Relays

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School indoor track and field team posted solid efforts recently.
Garfield Invitational
Jan. 7
Asmaa Embaby, 23 feet-6 inches, sixth place
Ruqaya Embaby, 21-9
Jessica Jacho, 22-3
Ciara Riley-Fitts, 20-9
Samantha Navarette, 18-9
Niabi Montero, 15-5
Essex County Relays
Jan. 8, at Jersey City Armory
Medals
Female Shot Put, third place team overall: 2. Nichole Henry, 33-5. 12. Kiara Collazo, 28-7.
Male Shot Put, fifth place team overall. 4. Nick Guardabasco, 40-1.75. 12. Frank Ricciardelli, 36-4.5.
Other results
Male High Jump: 6. Anthony Velez, 5-8.
Male Sprint Medley Relay: 9. 3:58.48.
Female Sprint Medley Relay: 11. 5:04.59.
Female 4×200-Meter Relay: 13. 1:59.94.
Male 4×200 Meter Relay: 13. 1:41.63.