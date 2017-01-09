Belleville HS indoor track team gives good efforts at Garfield Invitational and Essex County Relays

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School indoor track and field team posted solid efforts recently.

Garfield Invitational

Jan. 7

Asmaa Embaby, 23 feet-6 inches, sixth place

Ruqaya Embaby, 21-9

Jessica Jacho, 22-3

Ciara Riley-Fitts, 20-9

Samantha Navarette, 18-9

Niabi Montero, 15-5

Essex County Relays

Jan. 8, at Jersey City Armory

Medals

Female Shot Put, third place team overall: 2. Nichole Henry, 33-5. 12. Kiara Collazo, 28-7.

Male Shot Put, fifth place team overall. 4. Nick Guardabasco, 40-1.75. 12. Frank Ricciardelli, 36-4.5.

Other results

Male High Jump: 6. Anthony Velez, 5-8.

Male Sprint Medley Relay: 9. 3:58.48.

Female Sprint Medley Relay: 11. 5:04.59.

Female 4×200-Meter Relay: 13. 1:59.94.

Male 4×200 Meter Relay: 13. 1:41.63.

  

