Essex County Tournament Wrestling results

The Seton Hall Prep varsity wrestling team won the Essex County Tournament championship for the second year in a row, led by 170-pound Aidan Monteverdi, who was named the ECT Most Outstanding Wrestler. The ECT was held at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.

TEAM SCORES

1-Seton Hall Prep, 228; 2-Cedar Grove, 166; 3. Verona, 147.5; 4. Caldwell, 147; 5. West Orange, 112.5; 6. West Essex, 109; 7-Nutley, 103.5; 8-Montclair, 98.5; 9-Irvington, 87.5; 10-LIvingston, 73; 11-Bloomfield, 71; 12-Orange, 51; 12-St. Benedict’s Prep, 51; 14-Millburn, 49; 15-Belleville, 29; 16-Glen Ridge, 21; 17-Newark Academy, 19.5; 18-Columbia, 18.5; 19-Newark East Side, 11; 20-Barringer, 9; 21-East Orange, 8; 22-Shabazz, 0.

FINALS

106: Jacy Jones, Montclair, decisioned Matthew Nichter, LIvingston, 5-0

113: Anthony Petrillo, Livingston, decisioned Victor Lopez, West Orange, 7-4.

120: Edgar Moreno, West Orange, decisioned Maguire Pecci, Seton Hall Prep, 4-1.

126: Anthony Clarizio, Cedar Grove, decisioned Charles Cunningham, Seton Hall Prep, 7-2.

132: Alex Jones, Caldwell, decisioned Shawn Rooney, Cedar Grove, 6-0.

138: Jake Smith, Seton Hall Prep, decisioned Marco Macrino, West Essex, 3-2.

145: Aaron Dunn, Nutley, decisioned Chris Zaccaria, West Essex, 3-2.

152: TJ Calas, Seton Hall Prep, decisioned Gerald Jones, Caldwell, 2-1.

160: Nick Fierro, Verona, decisioned Danny Young, Seton Hall Prep, 3-1.

170: Aidan Monteverdi, Seton Hall Prep, major decisioned Joseph McCarthy, Cedar Grove, 11-3.

182: Christian Dalla Riva, Caldwell, decisioned Dan DiPrenda, Cedar Grove, 6-4.

195: Noah Tandy, West Orange, decisioned Billy Czupak, Verona, 3-2.

220: Sam Mellow, Montclair, decisioned Adam Lutick, Bloomfield, 5-2.

285: Ezechiel Conserve, Orange, decisioned Niko Diakides, Seton Hall Prep, 4-3.

THIRD-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

106: Larry Melchionda, Seton Hall Prep, pinned Dominic Cofone, Nutley, 6:25.

113: Angel Mercado, Bloomfield, decisioned Terrell Ashman, Irvington, 7-2.

120: Jimmy Loudon, Verona, pinned Mike Ruane, West Essex, 2:19.

126: Dylan Saggio, Millburn, pinned Jonathon Bartley, West Essex, 6:01.

132: Frank Gabriele, Verona, technical fall over Michael Massa, Seton Hall Prep, 15-0.

138: John Schultz, Cedar Grove, forfeit over Frank DeMaio, Nutley.

145: John Gabriele, Verona, decisioned John Dulin, Montclair, 5-1.

152: Noah Struss, West Essex, decisioned Joey DiPasquale, Nutley, 7-4.

160: Vasili Cook, Cedar Grove, pinned Frank Gabriele, Nutley, 0:19.

170: Barak Pipkins, Bloomfield, decisioned Sebastian Rawls, West Orange, 8-4.

182: Tyhmir Lassiter, Irvington, decisioned Kasson Quince-McGee, Montclair, 4-3.

195: Sam Gladson, Millburn, decisioned Justin Bivona, Nutley, 2-1, double overtime.

220: Steve Murphy, Caldwell, decisioned Matt Gautieri, Verona, 8-3.

285: John Murphy, Caldwell, decisioned Josh Zacher, Livingston, 5-3.

FIFTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

106: Dominic Tafuri, Cedar Grove, major decisioned sam Zamloot, Verona, 10-2.

113: Darren Jones, Caldwell, decisioned Felix Clayton, St. Benedict’s Prep, 3-2.

120: NIcholas Fiorillo, Glen Ridge, major decisioned Griffin Seyfried, Newark Academy, 13-1.

126: Joe Carola, Caldwell, decisioned Sadie Beckles, St. Benedict’s Prep, 7-4.

132: RJ Bell, West Essex, decisioned Justyn Brown, St. Benedict’s Prep, 8-4.

138: David Guerra, Belleville, pinned Peter Dumerand, Irvington, 3:34.

145: Alex Garcia, Seton Hall Prep, decisioned Abraham Dada, West Orange, 7-6.

152: Nick Riggio, Verona, pinned Damony James, Montclair, 4:16.

160: Nomar Rodriguez, St. Benedict’s Prep, decisioned Elijah Hernandez, Bloomfield, 10-3.

170: Kyle Shaffer, Caldwell, major decisioned Jerwin Martilius, Irvington, 11-3.

182: Santino Imparato, Belleville, pinned Jordan DelValle, West Orange, 1:21.

195: Ralph Ravix, Columbia, pinned David Broderick, Bloomfield, 2:39.

220: John Nardiello, Cedar Grove, decisioned Divad Drakeford, Orange, 5-2.

285: Carl Napoleon, Irvington, decisioned Andrew Campione, West Essex, 4-3.

SEVENTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

106: Pierre Senat, Orange, forfeit over Fidel Barraza, Belleville

113: Anthony Fabrazzo, Cedar Grove, forfeit over Jean Joseph, Orange

120: Disan Singleton, Barringer, pinned Drew DiGangi, Livingston, 0:41.

126: Jason Katz, Newark Academy, pinned Jude Pierre, East Orange, 1:56.

132: Jefferson Jean-Paul, Irvington, pinned Ben Baily, Montclair, 2:32.

138: Alex Ciola, East Side, pinned Joseph Jenkins, Caldwell, 1:26.

145: Dan Fano, Caldwell, decisioned Matthew Lay, Cedar Grove, 6-4.

152: Evan Fleisig, Millburn, forfeit over Blake McGowan, Columbia.

160: Terrell White, Montclair, decisioned Joseph Marchesano, Glen Ridge, 4-3.

170: Jonathan Reynolds, St. Benedict’s Prep, major decisioned CJ Haddock, Nutley, 11-2.

195: Jefferey Benjamin, Irvington, pinned Dayon Solomon, Livingston, 2:32.

220: Martineau Pierre-Louis, Irvington, pinned Liam Murphy, Millburn, 7:40.

285: Victor Kuga, West Orange, pinned Luis Abreu, Nutley, 3:38.