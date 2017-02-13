Yogi Berra Museum Softball and Baseball Camps scheduled: Former MLB All-Star Harold Reynolds to appear as guest instructor for July 31-Aug. 4 youth baseball camp

UPPER MONTCLAIR – The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center has announced the dates of its popular 2017 baseball and softball camps, both ideal for ages 7-13.

The YBMLC softball camp will run from June 26-30 (daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.), with all outdoor activities at the Montclair State Softball Stadium, under the direction of Leslie Korkgy Valenti, one of New Jersey’s leading softball instructors. Currently an assistant coach at Bloomfield College, Korkgy Valenti is also the owner of All Starz, a North Jersey baseball and softball training facility.

The YBMLC baseball camp will run from July 31-Aug. 4 (daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.), with activities taking place at the adjoining Montclair State playing fields. Harold Reynolds, former major-league All-Star second baseman, will make special appearances throughout the camp week providing instruction.

Reynolds, who played for the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels, during a 12-year career, is currently an Emmy Award winning broadcaster who has covered every aspect of baseball from Little League to the pros since 1996.

He is also noted for his commitment to improving the lives of youth, becoming the first athlete to receive President George Bush Sr.’s 195th Point of Light. He has also been the recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award and the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award.

“I’m really looking forward to helping kids play the right way and have fun playing this great game,” said Reynolds. “It’s an honor to be part of something so worthwhile as the Museum and their summer experience for kids.”

The baseball camp, directed by Andrew Mulvey, baseball coach at Wardlaw-Hartridge High School, also includes top collegiate baseball players as instructors. Refreshments, lunch and a camp T-shirt are provided for both softball and baseball camps, with sports education activities also taking place inside the Museum.

Parents and caregivers can call the Museum for applications, or download registration forms from the YBMLC website – www.yogiberramusem.org. Scholarships are available, to inquire call (973) 655-2378.

About The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State (NJ) University. Its mission is to preserve and promote the values of respect, sportsmanship and excellence through culturally diverse, inclusive sports-based educational programming and exhibits.