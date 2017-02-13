Belleville HS indoor track and field results at NJSIAA Sectionals

The following are Belleville High School indoor track and field results from the NJSIAA Sectional Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River:

Male Shot Put: Fourth place,  Nick Guardabasco 43 feet, 8.75 inches. Guardabasco advances to the Group Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18. Ninth place, Frank Ricciardelli 40-11.75.

Female 400 Meter Dash: Sara Manning 1:03.53; Camillah Nigatu 1:04.41.

Male 400 Meter Dash: 12. Brayan Villar 54.37

Male 55 Meter Hurdles Kyle Walsh 9.04

Female 55 Meter Dash: Nine place, Sara Manning 7.81. Camillah Nigatu 8.29

Male 55 Meter Dash:  Brayan Villar 7.18

Male 800 Meter Run: Daniel Castano 2:12.27

Female Shot Put: Jessica Jacho 24-3.5

  

